BKT has developed specific tires to face the entire winter season – solutions designed not only to deal with muddy or snowy surfaces but also to provide maximum performance in normal conditions on dry soil, satisfying the different technical requirements depending on the surface and conditions of use. Both the tread and the compound have been designed to maintain the characteristics of the tire even at low temperatures and to provide traction and grip on wet, snowy or slippery terrain.

BKT’s Ridemax IT 697 (M+S) is the perfect solution to operate in the harsh conditions typical of winter. This is the BKT radial tire for tractors, designed to provide maximum performance both on muddy and snowy surfaces, and on dry soils, thus adapting to the different needs of modern subcontractors and farmers.

Thanks to the tread incisions and the special compound developed to maintain the characteristics of the tire even at the coldest temperatures, The Ridemax IT 697 (M+S) guarantees traction and grip on wet and slippery terrain, also ensuring driving comfort and stability. It also guarantees an extraordinary grip for all operations on icy and snowy roads, without any need for snow chains. And it is currently available in 12 different sizes.

This winter tire is designed to ensure a longer product life cycle than equivalent solutions. BKT tests show that the Ridemax IT 697 (M+S) can support over 4,000 working hours, compared to 3,000 hours for a standard tire on the rear axle.

Ridemax IT 697 (M+S) is part of BKT’s Ridemax range designed for transport operations with tractors and trailers, in both agriculture and industry. This range has been developed to be stable at high speeds, to support heavy loads in order to reduce transport cycles and for better rolling resistance, thus consuming less fuel.