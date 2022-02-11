When you think of Richard Petty , you think fast. “The King,” as his moniker aptly describes, is one of the most accomplished drivers in moto rsports history, winning a record of 200 races during his 30-plus year career. Although Petty may have retired from racing, his need for speed has embodied itself in Petty’s Garage , a performance and modification shop he founded in 2008 in his hometown of Level Cross, North Carolina.

Click Here to Read More

Tire Review took a trip to Petty’s Garage for an exclusive interview with “The King” where we delved into the shop’s partnership with Continental and the mind-blowing builds Petty and his team are working on with the tiremaker.

This interview is part one of a four-part series with Richard Petty in which we discuss a variety of topics, including his racing career, time as a team owner, the evolution of tire and vehicle technology and his love of engines and performance vehicles.