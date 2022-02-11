Connect with us
Richard Petty Details the Historic Builds He’s Working on with Continental

When you think of Richard Petty, you think fast. “The King,” as his moniker aptly describes, is one of the most accomplished drivers in motorsports history, winning a record of 200 races during his 30-plus year career. Although Petty may have retired from racing, his need for speed has embodied itself in Petty’s Garage, a performance and modification shop he founded in 2008 in his hometown of Level Cross, North Carolina.

Tire Review took a trip to Petty’s Garage for an exclusive interview with “The King” where we delved into the shop’s partnership with Continental and the mind-blowing builds Petty and his team are working on with the tiremaker.

This interview is part one of a four-part series with Richard Petty in which we discuss a variety of topics, including his racing career, time as a team owner, the evolution of tire and vehicle technology and his love of engines and performance vehicles.

