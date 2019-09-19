News/Tire Industry Association
September 19, 2019

Reservation Deadlines Approaching for TIA Host Hotel and Global Tire Expo Pre-Show Events

The deadlines to register and get tickets for the Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) pre-show events at the Global Tire Expo (GTE)/SEMA Show and to book a room at TIA host hotel, Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, is fast approaching.

TIA members and GTE attendees have until Oct. 1 to reserve a room and take advantage of discounted rates. The Global Tire Expo/SEMA show takes place Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas, with TIA’s pre-show events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4.

Discounted room rates in TIA’s room block at Caesars Palace’s Forum Tower are:

  • Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2: $261
  • Sunday and Monday, Nov. 3-4: $174
  • Tuesday – Thursday, Nov. 5-7: $270
  • Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9: $261

Rooms may be reserved online here or by calling 866-611-8831. Reservation specialists are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. (EDT). Mention TIA to get the conference room rate.

The reservation deadline is Oct. 4 for TIA’s pre-show events at Caesar’s Palace. The events include:

  • Annual membership meeting, noon to 12:30 p.m. (complimentary event open to all)
  • Cocktail hour, 5:30–6:30 p.m. (complimentary ticketed event)
  • Tire Industry Honors awards ceremony, 6:30–8 p.m. (complimentary ticketed event)
  • TIA welcome reception, 8-10 p.m. ($65 per ticket)

To register for TIA special pre-events, several of which require tickets to attend, visit https://www.tireindustry.org/global-tire-expo-sema-show.

