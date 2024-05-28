Repairify appoints vice president of general automotive repair markets

Repairify has appointed Ben Johnson as vice president of general automotive repair markets to help lead the company’s expansion into the mechanical market. Repairify said it chose Ben Johnson to lead the business development and product management teams for asTech Mechanical as it enhances its remote OEM solutions.

Johnson got his start as an automotive technician in 1979 and still maintains several ASE certifications. Prior to joining Repairify, his experience included multiple roles at SPX, leadership positions at the Automotive Care Association and Delphi, overseeing AllData’s mechanical repair products, and most recently managing Mitchell 1’s product portfolio.

He is an active member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International and most recently served on the Auto Care Association’s (ACA) Tool & Equipment and Emerging Technologies committees. He is also a past president of the Equipment & Tool Institute (ETI) and has served as chairman of the Auto Care Association’s Technology Standards Committee.

“Ben brings a wealth of talent and knowledge, so we’re thrilled to have him join our team.” Craig Edmonds, president of asTech said. “He’s been transformative everywhere he’s been. And as we expand this line of business, we have no doubt he’ll have those same results leading business development and product management for asTech Mechanical.”

Johnson’s primary mission at Repairify will be to lead the strategic growth and product development of asTech Mechanical, the company said.

asTech Mechanical said it will help shops complete any repair functions in-house that would require an OEM tool without the shop needing to purchase that specific OEM tool, send out the vehicle or sublet.

This new technology from asTech Mechanical is available on asTech and other select third-party diagnostic devices now.