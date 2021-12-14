Repair Shops & EVs: Solving Today’s Biggest EV Issue

Bosch is no stranger to innovation: With 4,202 patent applications in 2019 alone, the company is one of the industry’s drivers of mobility innovation. And, Bosch Car Service, with more than 15,000 repair shops in 150 countries, is celebrating 100 years in the repair industry this year.

But a lot has changed in the past 100 years, especially when it comes to EVs. To discuss how parts and service have changed to suit the EV market, Jeff Hudnut, product manager of EV charging at Bosch Automotive Service Solutions, recently sat down with The Buzz, Tire Review’s sister brand, to answer a few questions. What is the biggest issue facing EVs today, and how, in your opinion, is the aftermarket poised to address this issue? One major hurdle the industry has struggled with is educating the public around how simple it is to charge an EV. There’s a misconception among many drivers that the cost to install supporting technology—such as EV charging devices—is challenging and expensive, and each charging location may have unique challenges. The aftermarket can help address this issue by delivering quality, affordable charging devices and educating the public on how to make the most out of their investment in these devices.

