Rema Tip Top Demos New Compressed Air Filtration Device at SEMA

Rema Tip Top’s new compressed air filtration device, Expel, is displayed at the 2019 SEMA Show.

Rema Tip Top brought its new compressed air filtration device, Expel, to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, held Nov. 5-8.

Rema Tip Top says the device is the world’s first cleanable, reusable compressed air filter that removes almost all liquid water, oil and solid particles down to one micron from a compressed airflow.

The unit is fully dismantleable, and there is no power source required to use the device.

In addition, the company’s new Expel automatic float drain is designed to discharge liquids and particulates extracted from the compressed air system. The unit is designed for working pressures up to 16 bar and is screwed directly to the base of the Expel compressed air filtration device.