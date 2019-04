Registration is now open for the Tire & Rubber Association of Canada’s Tire & Rubber Summit 2019. The event will take place June 11-12 at the Toronto Airport Marriott Hotel in Toronto, Canada.

The event will explore the rubber industry’s technology, innovation, regulation and economy. Expert speakers include executives in rubber companies, non-tire manufacturers, rubber compounders, suppliers, auxiliary businesses and regulators who will discuss rubber industry issues from a uniquely Canadian perspective. To register, click here.

To learn more about the summit, click here.