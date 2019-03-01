Register Now for the VAA 2019 Convention

The Virginia Automotive Association is hosting its 2019 Convention and Trade Expo April 12-14 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Featured industry speakers at this year’s event include:

Roy Littlefield, CEO of the Tire Industry Association, who will deliver the opening keynote address and discuss how VAA and TIA members will fare in today’s political scene, as well as how negotiations are progressing on a new tire registration and recall system.

Patti Hoying, editor of Tire Review, who will host a special session – “The Future of the Independent Tire Dealer” – for owners and key managers.

Matt Winslow, an instructor from the Automotive Training Institute, who will host a special session – “Supercharge your front counter skills by becoming a Customer Relationship Manager” – for counter sales and service managers.

The event will again feature a “Peer to Peer Roundtable,” moderated by Hoying, with topics ranging from employee recruitment and training, to profit centers and exit strategies.

The “VAA Open” golf tournament will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 12 at the Cypress Point Country Club. In addition, this year’s Friday welcome reception will be held aboard the Spirit of Norfolk cruise ship, and will include light hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

This year’s trade show, which will feature full product displays, equipment demos and show specials, will be the largest the VAA has hosted in the past eight years, according to VAA Executive Director Steve Akridge. The trade show is open to everyone April 13 from 1-5 p.m. at no cost. For the other Convention related events, advance registration is required at $159 per person. View the brochure and full schedule of events at www.vaauto.org.

Two additional keynote speakers will also present this year: Comedian Jeff Allen will perform the evening of April 13, and motivational speaker Steve Gilliland will address attendees the morning of April 14.

The deadline to register for this event is March 18. To register, or for more information, visit www.vaauto.org. Questions contact Steve Akridge at [email protected] or 804-739-1400.