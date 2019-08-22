REDI-Sensor Warranty Website Allows Technicians to Register VDO TPMS Sensor Purchases

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has just launched a new warranty registration website for VDO TPMS sensors including VDO REDI-Sensor Multi-Application TPMS Sensors. The website, https://warranty.redi-sensor.com, allows shops to register any VDO TPMS sensors that they are installing on customers’ vehicles.

Shops can create an account where they can access the warranty information for every VDO TPMS sensor they install. Technicians can use the information to alert customers to the status of their warranty and can file a warranty claim if needed. The site stores the customer’s name and address as well as their vehicle’s year, make, model and the sensor date of installation, serial number, part number and replaced part manufacturer.

In addition to housing TPMS warranty information, the site features a commenting tool that allows technicians to leave comments for VDO customer service representatives. The website also offers a collection of downloadable TPMS installation instruction sheets for popular vehicle makes.