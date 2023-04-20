 How to Recruit the Next Generation of Technicians

Without focused and ongoing efforts by the industry, filling open positions in sufficient numbers is unlikely.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Many shops around the country are dealing with staffing shortages and struggling to obtain new technicians. Without focused and ongoing efforts by the industry, filling open positions in sufficient numbers is unlikely.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss steps you can take to attract and recruit the next generation of shop technicians.

According to a recent TechForce Foundation report, if we look at the next five years, nearly 413,000 automotive tech positions will be needed due to those leaving the industry and an additional 178,000 new positions to address industry growth.

With that being said, it’s unfortunate that the amount of automotive program graduates has decreased every year since 2012. That year, there were nearly 41,000 program completions, yet only 29,000 in 2022, indicating a decline of 34% over the past decade.

When it comes to recruiting the new generation of technicians, the industry should focus on fostering curiosity, interest and awareness about these careers and maintain that message.

To recruit new techs successfully, employers should engage actively and be visible in their communities. They can establish relationships with local high school or trade school automotive programs, participate in career fairs and visit schools to help establish a presence. In addition, bringing your techs along to share their experiences with students can give them a first-hand account about the industry.

People say money isn’t everything, but it definitely is a big thing for new techs. To attract and retain young/new techs, you should consider offering flexible work hours, a good work-life balance, mentoring with feedback, benefits and a clear career path. If you notice that money is the number one criterion for job seekers, you should consider how your starting wage compares with other opportunities. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average starting pay for a tire technician is $11.12 per hour.

Don't forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

What’s in a Tire? Raw Materials that Make Up Tires

The materials used in tire design continue to evolve and improve.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Continental What's In a Tire

There are a ton of materials and compounds that go into the creation of a tire – it's really something to behold. But, do you even know what you’re selling? Like, obviously it’s a tire, but what is it made of? It’s essential to understand what goes into making the tires you sell, including the raw materials used in manufacturing.

Read Full Article

Characteristics of UHP Summer Tires

Find out more about the tire technology characteristics that make UHP summer tires superior for speed.

By Christian Hinton
UHP-Summer-Tires
Servicing Wheel Speed Sensors and Bearings

The only way to diagnose the sensor and circuit is with a scan tool or scope.

By Christian Hinton
Wheel Speed-Sensor
Creating Solid Inspection Processes at Your Shop

Want the best inspection process possible? Make sure you have the right technology first.

By Madeleine Winer
Vehicle Inspection
Inspecting Ball Joints

Ball joints may be small, but if they fail drivers will lose control of the vehicle.

By Christian Hinton
Ball-Joints

Tires for Fast-Growing SUV/CUV Segment Must Meet Versatile Consumer Demands

Both OE fitments and replacement tires have shifted to increased rim diameters from what was standard just a decade ago.

By Denise Koeth
Bridgestone-WeatherPeak-Tire-All-Weather-Tire
Continental North America Appoints Head of Smart Mobility

Rosa Meckseper will lead strategy development for smart mobility solutions and technology.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-Smart-Mobility
Gem City Tire’s Jeff Lecklider: Finding Solutions is Key to Success

While Jeff says he’s lucky to have the opportunities he’s had in this industry, he’s also put in the elbow grease early on to truly understand the commercial tire business.

By Madeleine Winer
Fine-Tuning Your Wheel Balancing Process

The first step to a smooth ride and well-balanced tire has nothing to do with the balancer.

By Scott Blair
Wheel balancing