How to Recruit the Next Generation of Technicians

Many shops around the country are dealing with staffing shortages and struggling to obtain new technicians. Without focused and ongoing efforts by the industry, filling open positions in sufficient numbers is unlikely.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we discuss steps you can take to attract and recruit the next generation of shop technicians.

According to a recent TechForce Foundation report, if we look at the next five years, nearly 413,000 automotive tech positions will be needed due to those leaving the industry and an additional 178,000 new positions to address industry growth.

With that being said, it’s unfortunate that the amount of automotive program graduates has decreased every year since 2012. That year, there were nearly 41,000 program completions, yet only 29,000 in 2022, indicating a decline of 34% over the past decade.

When it comes to recruiting the new generation of technicians, the industry should focus on fostering curiosity, interest and awareness about these careers and maintain that message.

To recruit new techs successfully, employers should engage actively and be visible in their communities. They can establish relationships with local high school or trade school automotive programs, participate in career fairs and visit schools to help establish a presence. In addition, bringing your techs along to share their experiences with students can give them a first-hand account about the industry.

People say money isn’t everything, but it definitely is a big thing for new techs. To attract and retain young/new techs, you should consider offering flexible work hours, a good work-life balance, mentoring with feedback, benefits and a clear career path. If you notice that money is the number one criterion for job seekers, you should consider how your starting wage compares with other opportunities. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average starting pay for a tire technician is $11.12 per hour.

