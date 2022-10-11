Recommending Tensioners

If you look at the service manual for any 1980s vehicle, it will always recommend adjusting belt tension through a new oil change. To do this, you either use the adjuster or add shims to a pulley. On some vehicles, you may have had to adjust up to three belts, but that all changed thanks to multi-rib belts and automatic tensioners. The multi-rib belt increases the surface area a belt can use to transmit power to a pulley. The automatic tensioner keeps belt tension constant during changing engine speeds as well as loads. An automatic tensioner has a coil spring that applies the right amount of force against the belt to keep it tight.

Advertisement

The tensioner also provides a little give to absorb and cushion shock loads on the belt when the AC compressor clutch cycles on or when the electric power steering activates. Also, inside the body of the tensioner are parts that dampen the movement of the arm and spring. Think of it as a shock absorber for the belt system. All Continental Accu-Drive Tensioners include a patented, proportional dampening system tuned to the needs of individual vehicle applications. The tensioner’s spring and dampener are connected to the pivot shaft, which is critical to keeping the pulley aligned with the other components of the belt drive system.

Advertisement

The spring, dampener, and pivot shaft can fatigue and wear out, which can send the customer to your shop. But you need to do more than listen, you need to look and feel. With the engine idling, look at the amount of movement on the arm. The tensioner should not jump but operate smoothly. Any flutter could be caused by the failure of the internal components or loose mounting bolts. However, if the bolts are tight, replace the tensioner. Some tensioners have marks on the body and arm. If the marks don’t line up or if the marks move around a lot when the engine is running, it is a sign the dampener or spring has failed.

Advertisement