Recommending the Right Pick-Up Truck Tires

There are many things in life that we need. For example, most of us need food and water to survive, a shelter and bed to stay comfortable and a car to get around so we can go to work and pay for that food, water and shelter.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

With my mid-sized sedan, though, I can’t really get too much food or water in there without completely filling the trunk. Maybe I should get myself one of those big pick-up trucks. I wouldn’t be the only one hopping on the pick-up truck trend. Because of their popularity rising, we discuss the need for light truck tires now and in the future in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video. According to a recent SEMA report, new truck sales accounted for 20% of all new vehicle sales in 2020 and the light truck segment (including trucks, CUVs, and SUVs) will likely account for nearly 70% of all new vehicle sales by 2025. That is a lot of trucks and, more importantly, a lot of tires!

Advertisement

New truck models are becoming more premium and have fewer compromises in the driving experience compared to older trucks. More and more people are using trucks as their primary drivers, so they are looking for versatility in their tires that match the vehicle’s performance capabilities. When recommending tires for your customer’s pickup truck, for example, you’ll want to choose a product that ensures dependable traction on wet and snow-covered roads thanks to the tread pattern and a jagged-edge shoulder design. Also, silent groove technology and multi-pitch technology will give customers a quiet and comfortable ride. Finally, the durability to match the toughness of their truck will improve with load range and sidewall strength.

Advertisement

With ever-changing automotive technology also comes ever-changing tire technology and performance standards for them. Technological advancements are key to unlocking a vehicle’s complete capabilities. Whether a pickup truck is a daily driver that spends most of its time on the highway or it’s used as the customer’s vehicle on the weekend that tackles off-road terrain, tire dealers must thoroughly understand the truck’s application in order for customers to be satisfied with your tire recommendations. For example, highway all-season tires are ideal for drivers that keep their truck on the highway and are looking for a comfortable ride with consistent daily performance while all-terrain tires are great for drivers who want off-road capability but still spend a great deal of time on the highway.

Advertisement