Recommending the Right Mud-Terrain Tire

Imagine this: a customer walks into your dealership and tells you they want mud-terrain tires for their favorite off-roading vehicle. Before hearing anything else, do NOT just give them any ol’ mud-terrain tire. No, no. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss the importance of matching your customer with the perfect mud-terrain tire so they get the most out of their investment.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The key to making a proper off-road tire recommendation starts with understanding the needs and desires of your customer as well as the capabilities of their vehicle. The first step is to ask the customer what they find important to them in a tire (be that grip, handling or traction on different surfaces). Then, listen to their response and make a recommendation designed to meet that customer’s wants and needs. With various amounts of people that come into the dealership and their lifestyles, asking the right questions and listening closely to understand what the customer is looking for in a replacement tire will help in selecting the right tire for the individual. Questions like “Do you intend to spend most of your time off-road,” or “Do you prioritize aesthetics over performance,” are good starting questions to ask.

Advertisement