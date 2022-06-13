Connect with us
Recommending the Right Mud-Terrain Tire

Imagine this: a customer walks into your dealership and tells you they want mud-terrain tires for their favorite off-roading vehicle. Before hearing anything else, do NOT just give them any ol’ mud-terrain tire. No, no. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss the importance of matching your customer with the perfect mud-terrain tire so they get the most out of their investment.

The key to making a proper off-road tire recommendation starts with understanding the needs and desires of your customer as well as the capabilities of their vehicle. The first step is to ask the customer what they find important to them in a tire (be that grip, handling or traction on different surfaces). Then, listen to their response and make a recommendation designed to meet that customer’s wants and needs.

With various amounts of people that come into the dealership and their lifestyles, asking the right questions and listening closely to understand what the customer is looking for in a replacement tire will help in selecting the right tire for the individual. Questions like “Do you intend to spend most of your time off-road,” or “Do you prioritize aesthetics over performance,” are good starting questions to ask.

Let me give you an example: If a customer plans to spend the majority of their time off-roading with their modified Jeep, you should probably recommend mud tires since they will need to handle treacherous conditions like rock crawling or traction in mud most of the time. However, if the customer plans to add these tires to their standard personal truck but only plans to go traverse tough terrain a few times per year, maybe recommend an all-terrain tire.

So, next time someone comes into your shop- whether that be an off-roading warrior or simply a hobbyist or weekend adventurer- you will be confident that they will drive out with a set of tires that fits their vehicle needs.

