Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

EP Tyre Recalls More Than 30,000 Zeetex AT1000 Tires

Christian Hinton

on

Elangperdana Tyre Industry (EP Tyre) is recalling 31,500 Zeetex AT 1000 and 126/123R Zeetex AT1000 tires. See the recall report for a complete list of affected tire sizes and DOT date codes.

EP Tyre says the sidewall may prematurely separate near the bead area of the tire – meaning these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” A sidewall separation may cause a tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. EP Tyre says it will provide a refund to owners who purchased the affected tires.

