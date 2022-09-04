Connect with us
Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Recall Announced for Zhaoquing Antares Comfort A5 Tires

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Zhaoquing it is recalling certain Antares Comfort A5 tires, size LT265/75R16 10PR 123/120S. Zhaoquing says the belt may separate from the tire. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.”

Advertisement

Belt separation may lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy is currently under development and the manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Zhaoqing’s customer service at 1-758-363-7668.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone, AWS Partner on Digital Customer Solutions

News: Bridgestone Funds $42 Million to Commercialize Guayule

News: Early Bird Registration Opens for 2023 OTR Tire Conference

News: TireHub Celebrates Year of Growth and Expansion

Advertisement

on

Recall Announced for Zhaoquing Antares Comfort A5 Tires

on

Continental Tire to Partner with GR Cup in 2023

on

Four Selected as 2022 Tire Industry Hall of Fame Inductees

on

Firestone Engineering Center Earns ISCC Plus Certification
Connect with us

Trending Now

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Commercial Tires: Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

llanticentro

Contact: Richard Ribrell Phone: 9493714506
3300 Port Royale Drive North , Fort Lauderdale Florida 33308
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

News

Continental Tire Showcases New Partnerships, New Taglines & Dealer Tools

News

New Hankook Gauge Data: 77% of Americans Will Road Trip This Year
financial results financial results

News

Goodyear Increases Q2 Sales, Credits Cooper Tire Merger
Conti-Dealer-Meet---Welcome-Reception Conti-Dealer-Meet---Welcome-Reception

News

Gallery: 2022 Continental GOLD Dealer Meeting
Connect
Tire Review Magazine