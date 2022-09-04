Recall Announced for Zhaoquing Antares Comfort A5 Tires

Zhaoquing it is recalling certain Antares Comfort A5 tires, size LT265/75R16 10PR 123/120S. Zhaoquing says the belt may separate from the tire. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.”
Belt separation may lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. The remedy is currently under development and the manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Zhaoqing’s customer service at 1-758-363-7668.