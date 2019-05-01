Rancho Sponsors High School Auto Shops through SEMA High School Build Program

Rancho has sponsored the automotive programs at C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge, Virginia and R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton, Texas, through the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) High School Vehicle Build Program, a new education and youth engagement program aimed at increasing automotive customization curriculum in high school automotive technology programs nationwide.

Each school received a Rancho 3.5-inch short-arm system, Rancho upper control arms (front/rear), Rancho RS9000XL adjustable shocks and a Rancho RS5000 steering stabilizer for their respective Jeep Wrangler TJ project builds.

The five vehicles utilized in this SEMA program will be completed by the end of the 2019 school year and sold, with the proceeds to be reinvested in next year’s SEMA High School Vehicle Build Program.