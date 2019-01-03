Raben Tire has opened a new commercial truck and farm tire center in Greenville, Kentucky.

The company said it has served the Greenville area for many years with its Central City, Kentucky location, but its new facility is strictly dedicated to serving the area’s commercial truck and farm customers with new tires, retreads and 24-hour on-site emergency service.

The facility will also serve the industrial, OTR and construction markets. In contrast, its Central City location focuses solely on its retail PLT and auto service clientele.

“The addition of this location is part of our growth initiative and reinforces our focus on catering to the commercial and farm segments in all our markets,” said Scott Anderson, Raben Tire’s vice president of sales and marketing.

The Greenville facility is located at 435 North Main Street in Greenville, Kentucky.

Raben Tire operates 30 locations, and the company offers new and retreaded tires as well as automotive services to retail, commercial and wholesale customers. Raben also operates two wholesale distribution centers and multiple retreading facilities across six Midwestern states. To learn more, visit Rabentire.com.