Pylon and BFGoodrich Off Road Wiper Blade Wins Stevie Award

Tire Review Staff

The BFGoodrich Off Road Wiper Blade, engineered and manufactured by Pylon Manufacturing Corporation, was named the winner of the People’s Choice Stevie Award for favorite new products in the 19th Annual American Business Awards (ABA).

Pylon’s design of the wiper blade garnered a 2021 Silver Stevie Award in the category of best new product – transportation.

According to the BFGoodrich, the People’s Choice Stevie Awards for favorite new products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 92,000 votes were cast in people’s choice categories this year. All new products and services nominated in the ABAs’ new product categories were included in people’s choice voting, the company says.

Pylon and BFGoodrich Off Road Wiper Blade Wins Stevie Award

Automakers Fight Against ‘Right to Repair’ Law

Bridgestone Retail Operations Donates to Boys & Girls Clubs

Duties on PLT Imports from Thailand, Taiwan, S. Korea Stay
