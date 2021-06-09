Connect with us
PRT Launches 234 Complete Strut Assemblies

PRT’s new complete strut assemblies cover Subaru Forester, Volkswagen Passat, and Nissan Versa models, in addition to new applications such as the Toyota Tundra 2018, Honda Fit 2019 and Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019, among others.

Tire Review Staff

on

PRT, a brand of the ADD USA group, announced the arrival of new applications of complete strut assemblies for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups. The launches include models such as Subaru Forester, Volkswagen Passat, and Nissan Versa, in addition to new applications such as the Toyota Tundra 2018, Honda Fit 2019 and Jeep Grand Cherokee 2019, among others.

The new items represent over 22 million vehicles in new coverage and expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American market. The company says PRT is continuously expanding its portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket.

