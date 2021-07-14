Connect with us
PRT-GMC-Terrain

News

PRT Offers Complete Struts For 2018 GMC Terrain

The new part numbers represent more than 90,000 vehicles in new coverage.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

PRT, a brand of the ADD USA group, has announced applications for one of the best-selling small SUVs in the nation, the 2018 GMC Terrain. The new applications apply to front right, front left and rear positions and fit AWD 2.0 versions.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

PRT says its products are produced under the strictest OE-quality processes required by the main automakers.

“We also supply the OE market and invest in the research and development of new products, bringing innovative solutions to all our clients. These first-to-market applications come to expand our coverage for the North American market,” said Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.

More information about PRT products can be found at http://www.prtautoparts.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Les Schwab Announces Plan to Acquire Plains Tire Co.

News: Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair

News: Plaza Tire Service Opens New Store in Bentonville

News: Continental Tests Tire Prototypes for E-Trucks

Advertisement

on

PRT Offers Complete Struts For 2018 GMC Terrain

on

Nissan, Toyota Coverage Added to Rein Oil Pan Kits

on

Goodyear Develops Airless Tire For Autonomous Shuttle Testing

on

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Associates Receive Honors
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Tires: Pirelli Produces FSC-Certified Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.
Contact: Merry WangPhone: +86-535-824-2696Fax: +86-535-822-9244
1484 Medina Rd., Ste. 18, Medina OH 44256
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mass-Right-to-repair Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Biden Executive Order Addresses Right to Repair
Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation Tire-Tariff-DOC-Investigation

News

Duties on PLT Imports from Thailand, Taiwan, S. Korea Stay
Tire-Discounters-hq-outside Tire-Discounters-hq-outside

News

Tire Discounters Celebrates Opening of New Cincinnati HQ
Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman Yokohama-Tire's-Stan-Chandgie-and-Heather-Adelman

People

Yokohama Tire Promotes Two Executives
Connect
Tire Review Magazine