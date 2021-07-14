PRT Offers Complete Struts For 2018 GMC Terrain

PRT , a brand of the ADD USA group, has announced applications for one of the best-selling small SUVs in the nation, the 2018 GMC Terrain. The new applications apply to front right, front left and rear positions and fit AWD 2.0 versions.

PRT says its products are produced under the strictest OE-quality processes required by the main automakers.

“We also supply the OE market and invest in the research and development of new products, bringing innovative solutions to all our clients. These first-to-market applications come to expand our coverage for the North American market,” said Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.

More information about PRT products can be found at http://www.prtautoparts.com.