PRT has set up a new warehouse in Buford, Georgia, within the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Click Here to Read More

It is PRT’s second warehouse in the country, and the largest, with more than 108,000 sq. ft., 20 docks and 6-level shelves.

“We are pleased to announce our expansion and growth in the U.S. through this new warehouse, which adds value to our distribution services, product launching program and even more presence in the country,” says Bruno Bello, category and marketing manager at PRT.