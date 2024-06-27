 PRT launches 94 new strut assemblies

The new release covers more than 15 million U.S. vehicle applications, including light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

Christian Hinton
PRT-94-new-products

PRT recently added 94 new strut assemblies to cover more than 15 million light vehicles, SUVs and pickups. The launch includes application coverage for numerous models, including the Mazda CX-5, Toyota Prius and BMW X-1, in addition to brand-new applications, such as the Honda Pilot 2022, the Ram ProMaster 1500 2023, and the Chevrolet Silverado 2023 among others, according to PRT.

“PRT is certified and globally recognized for its innovative and high-performance products. We consistently introduce these solutions to our North American clients, launching aftermarket products with the same quality components used in the OE market. The new items are in stock and ready to ship,” Bruno Bello, director of global marketing, said.

