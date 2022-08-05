Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Appoints New President

Click Here to Read More

Felberbaum has accumulated 30 years of experience in the tire industry, starting with Michelin in 1992, and has held a variety of roles within Michelin, BFGoodrich and Tire Centers Inc., (TCI) commercial divisions. He spent the past eight years at Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp as a director of sales for national strategic accounts and most recently as a director of sales for the South division, the company says.

With Felberbaum’s sales and management experience, Prinx Chengshan says he will lead the PCTNA team into its next phase of growth on the heels of the company introducing both the Prinx and Fortune brands to the North American market in 2019, the company says.