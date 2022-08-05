Connect with us
Prinx-Chengshan-Tire-North-America-President

News

Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Appoints New President

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Prinx Chengshan Tire has appointed Samuel Felberbaum as president of Prinx Chengshan Tire North America (PCTNA).

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Felberbaum has accumulated 30 years of experience in the tire industry, starting with Michelin in 1992, and has held a variety of roles within Michelin, BFGoodrich and Tire Centers Inc., (TCI) commercial divisions. He spent the past eight years at Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp as a director of sales for national strategic accounts and most recently as a director of sales for the South division, the company says.

With Felberbaum’s sales and management experience, Prinx Chengshan says he will lead the PCTNA team into its next phase of growth on the heels of the company introducing both the Prinx and Fortune brands to the North American market in 2019, the company says.

Advertisement

Felberbaum earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management and earned a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Degree in Marketing from Temple University’s Fox School of Business.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: AAPEX 2022 Announces Keynote Speakers

News: USTMA Maintains Support for Tire Safety Additive 6PPD

News: Michelin Acquires Start-up Specializing in Road Infrastructure Image Analysis

News: Tire Outlet Announces Opening of Its 14th Location

Advertisement

on

Prinx Chengshan Tire North America Appoints New President

on

ContiTech Connects Under Continental Brand

on

Monro CEO Credits 'Operational Improvements' for Sales Boost

on

Hunter Engineering Announces Summer Finance Promotion
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia Toyo Tire manufacturing north america plant white georgia

People

Toyo Tires Announces Executive Changes in Manufacturing
Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain Kelly Armorsteel KDM I tires

News

Big O Tires Earned $1 Billion, Now Its Eyes are On the Future
Connect
Tire Review Magazine