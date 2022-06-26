Connect with us

Tires

Prinx Chengshan Unveils New Flagship Brand At Tire Cologne 2022

Prinx Chengshan debuted its new flagship brand, Prinx, at Tire Cologne 2022, from May 24 to 26, 2022. With an international product portfolio covering the Prinx, Chengshan, Austone and Fortune brands, Prinx Chengshan informed partners, customers and the media of its new brand via its booth design and VR technologies, the company says.

To offer visitors a virtual experience, the company’s 360° VR exhibition stand created an immersive communication platform, combining both online and offline experiences, the company says.

Prinx Chengshan says it has been growing fast in China with a global vision. In recent years, sales of its overseas markets increased quickly due to a robust global sales network, with international sales revenue up by 70% YoY in 2021, the company says. By the end of last year, Prinx Chengshan says its products were sold in more than 130 countries and regions across six continents, and its overseas service capability is expanding.

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: The Ins and Outs of Ag Tire Maintenance

Tires: Trelleborg Launches New EMR1031 Earthmover Tire

Tires: Continental Launches General Tire AltiMax RT45

Tires: Hercules Launches Strong Guard ST Tire For Specialty Trailers

Prinx Chengshan Unveils New Flagship Brand At Tire Cologne 2022

Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Tread

Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire
