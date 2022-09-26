Emphasizing Practicality and Style when Selling M/T Tires

Mud-terrain tires have been around for decades, yet in recent years, they have become a much larger segment for two reasons: Practicality and style. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about why understanding these two aspects will help you sell more M/T tires.

Practicality probably doesn’t surprise you as a reason your customers might be buying mud terrain tires. M/T tires are used for off-road mud traction and have aggressive tread blocks and reinforced sidewalls designed to withstand jagged rocks and other elements. These tires are designed for those that take the roads less traveled. It is easy to identify someone interested in these tires just by asking what they expect to do and what type of performance they want. From there you can iron out specific capabilities the M/T tires need to have to fit the customer’s desired driving experience.

One big trend in consumer purchases is the larger tire and rim sizes. M/T tires give off a rugged look and give the impression that “bigger is better.” While an M/T tire can provide this, the consumer most likely wants something with the appearance of a mud tire but also wants something that gives more comfort on the road. A solution to this is to equip the vehicle with large all-terrain tires instead. Only by talking with the customer to understand their true motives will you find a tire that fits their needs. This can both promote M/T tire sales and also provide more customer satisfaction by giving them what fits their preferences.

