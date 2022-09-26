Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Emphasizing Practicality and Style when Selling M/T Tires

Avatar

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Mud-terrain tires have been around for decades, yet in recent years, they have become a much larger segment for two reasons: Practicality and style. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about why understanding these two aspects will help you sell more M/T tires.

Advertisement

Practicality probably doesn’t surprise you as a reason your customers might be buying mud terrain tires. M/T tires are used for off-road mud traction and have aggressive tread blocks and reinforced sidewalls designed to withstand jagged rocks and other elements.

These tires are designed for those that take the roads less traveled. It is easy to identify someone interested in these tires just by asking what they expect to do and what type of performance they want. From there you can iron out specific capabilities the M/T tires need to have to fit the customer’s desired driving experience.

Advertisement

One big trend in consumer purchases is the larger tire and rim sizes. M/T tires give off a rugged look and give the impression that “bigger is better.” While an M/T tire can provide this, the consumer most likely wants something with the appearance of a mud tire but also wants something that gives more comfort on the road. A solution to this is to equip the vehicle with large all-terrain tires instead.

Only by talking with the customer to understand their true motives will you find a tire that fits their needs. This can both promote M/T tire sales and also provide more customer satisfaction by giving them what fits their preferences.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter @Tire_Review and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service, and shop operations videos.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: The Importance of Tire Recycling

Garage Studio: How a Customer’s Vehicle Can Connect With Your Shop

Garage Studio: What Happens to Recycled Tires?

Garage Studio: The Importance of Tire Rotation

Advertisement

on

Emphasizing Practicality and Style when Selling M/T Tires

on

Shock and Strut Inspection Tips

on

Technological Challenges for Tires Today

on

The Connection Between Oversized Tires & Transmissions
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

Service: Catalytic Converter Theft: How it Can Affect Your Shop

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC
Phone: 888-621-8767
35990 Industrial Rd., Livonia MI 48150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

What Happens to Recycled Tires?

Garage Studio

How a Customer’s Vehicle Can Connect With Your Shop

Garage Studio

The Difference Between A/T, R/T and M/T Tires

Garage Studio

The Importance of Tire Rotation
Connect
Tire Review Magazine