 PPG Highlights Research Surrounding Agilon Performance Silica

PPG releases research on tire benefits with Agilon performance silica.

By Christian Hinton
PPG announced the release of new research describing benefits for tiremakers using PPG Agilon performance silica technology. PPG said its Agilon precipitated silica is chemically modified, enabling tire makers to eliminate a manufacturing step required in conventional technology, in which high-density silica undergoes a reaction with silane. Because PPG formulates PPG Agilon performance silica by precipitating silica and silane together, this non-value-added processing step is not required.

“The research demonstrates that lower energy consumption, reduced mixer wear and increased plant throughput can be obtained when using PPG Agilon silica,” Truman Wilt, PPG research and development director, specialty chemicals and materials, said.

PPG says its research found added benefits for tiremakers compared to non-treated silicas, including increased mixer fill factor (the ratio between the volume of material put in a mixer, and the total mixer volume), higher silica loadings, reduced mixer temperature and lower water consumption.

