Zeda Develops Powder Bed Fusion Machine

Zeda, Inc. (previously PrinterPrezz/Vertex Manufacturing) in a joint venture with Michelin has announced its first AddUp FormUp 350 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machine. Zeda said this machine is the first placement of eight FormUp 350 systems to support the growth of the company’s newly-expanded manufacturing facility located in Cincinnati, OH.

According to the company, the first FormUp 350 was deployed in March 2023 to print metal parts and will be qualified to support aerospace and defense part manufacturing. Zeda says it has identified unique capabilities made possible with AddUp’s FormUp 350 which aid in broadening the application of 3D printing technology and how it can be utilized across multiple industries including those in regulated spaces such as aerospace and defense industries.