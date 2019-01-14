Tech Minute – Pothole Season Repair Checklist from Babcox Media, Inc. on Vimeo.

It’s that time of year again – customers are hitting potholes and damaging rims and tires. How do you inspect for this? Babcox Media’s Andrew Markel discusses the areas you need to check to ensure a complete repair. (Video sponsored by Nissan)

Some areas include:

The vehicles’ tires and rims

Suspension

Struts

Ball joints

Control arms

Alignment

TPMS

Finally, go for a test drive to confirm there are no other issues with the vehicle.