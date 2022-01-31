Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

Creating A Positive Work Environment For Your Employees

Danielle Hess

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

Creating a work environment that is a positive experience for both your employees and your customers is a win-win for your business. Let’s review some steps from Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express and Tire Review contributor, on building a positive work environment that you can use in your tire dealership. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Sutton says one way to create a positive work environment is by thinking of your business as a reverse hierarchy. That means you, the owner, are a low man on the totem pole, and everyone else in your organization is above you. This ensures a situation where managers talk amongst themselves and other employees to find the answer to a problem. A lot of times, answers come from the people doing the work, not necessarily the person in charge. 

It is also important to treat your employees as human beings rather than assets or investments — this could mean showing an interest in their lives outside of work. If an employee is going through hardship, ask how you can help. This can foster a relationship built on trust, which is something well-run tire stores should have. 

Advertisement

To foster a good work environment, your store leaders should also be approachable. Leaders should be available at the store to answer any questions employees may have and should be visible in social environments. One way to achieve this is by having work parties because they build camaraderie, and it’s an opportunity for you to offer employees a good time, both of which create a positive work environment. 

The last step to creating a positive work environment is treating everyone with respect. Oftentimes, when employees treat others, colleagues and customers how they want to be treated, it creates positive energy in the workplace. Being polite and respectful to others is the foundation for effective leadership methods.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: OE vs. Replacement Tires

Garage Studio: Tips for TPMS and Torque

Garage Studio: Why Everyday Training Helps Technicians

Garage Studio: Protecting Employees During Winter Months

Advertisement

on

Creating A Positive Work Environment For Your Employees

on

How Tread Depth Affects a Vehicle's Handling

on

The Difference Between Tire Tread Patterns

on

Tire Innovations For EVs and AVs
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

News: RoboTire Shows Off Tire Changing Technology at SEMA Show 2021

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Tire Rack Wholesale

The Tire Rack Wholesale
Phone: 800-445-0179Fax: 574-236-7714
7101 Vorden Pkwy., South Bend IN 46628
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

OE vs. Replacement Tires
tire dealer employees winter protection tire dealer employees winter protection

Garage Studio

Protecting Employees During Winter Months
microlearning microlearning

Garage Studio

Why Everyday Training Helps Technicians

Garage Studio

Tread Elements that Make Winter Tires Stand Up to the Test
Connect
Tire Review Magazine