Pomp’s Tire Service Buys 19 GCR Tires & Service Locations

The purchase of these locations will allow Pomp’s to serve more customers in markets where it currently operates, as well as expand the Pomp’s footprint to include new geographic regions, the company says. Pomp’s is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin and currently operates 108 commercial truck tire service locations and 17 retread plants across 11 states.

“Our mission is to provide customers with best-in-class tires and service,” said Jim Wochinske, CEO of Pomp’s. “This means we need a strong network of service locations that are staffed by long-tenured tire experts. The purchase of these GCR locations allows us to expand our footprint in the Midwest, while also bringing more knowledge and expertise to our team, which is truly the biggest advantage of this transaction.”

The GCR stores purchased by Pomp’s are located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The locations currently serve customers in the commercial trucking, passenger and light truck, off-the-road and agriculture industries.

Bridgestone will continue to operate more than 70 GCR stores across the U.S. and Canada. GCR remains an integral part of the company’s commercial distribution strategy as a leading provider of commercial tires and service in key geographic markets, the company says.