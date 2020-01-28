Connect with us

News

Pomp’s Tire Service Buys 19 GCR Tires & Service Locations

Tire Review Staff

on

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc. (Pomp’s) has completed the purchase of 19 GCR Tires & Service (GCR) stores from Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The purchase of these locations will allow Pomp’s to serve more customers in markets where it currently operates, as well as expand the Pomp’s footprint to include new geographic regions, the company says. Pomp’s is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin and currently operates 108 commercial truck tire service locations and 17 retread plants across 11 states.

“Our mission is to provide customers with best-in-class tires and service,” said Jim Wochinske, CEO of Pomp’s. “This means we need a strong network of service locations that are staffed by long-tenured tire experts. The purchase of these GCR locations allows us to expand our footprint in the Midwest, while also bringing more knowledge and expertise to our team, which is truly the biggest advantage of this transaction.”

The GCR stores purchased by Pomp’s are located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The locations currently serve customers in the commercial trucking, passenger and light truck, off-the-road and agriculture industries.

Bridgestone will continue to operate more than 70 GCR stores across the U.S. and Canada. GCR remains an integral part of the company’s commercial distribution strategy as a leading provider of commercial tires and service in key geographic markets, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Pomp's Tire Service Buys 19 GCR Tires & Service Locations

on

Carlisle Companies Appoints Laura Walsh VP, CIO

on

Michelin Named Among ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

on

Author Steve Gilliland to Address 2020 OTR Tire Conference
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tunerkey.com

Tunerkey.com
Contact: Amy AmyPhone: 918-835-2280Fax: 918-835-1197
5920 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa OK 74115
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect