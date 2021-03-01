Connect with us
Point S, Tatko Group Join Forces in Turkey

With this agreement, Tatko Group now becomes the exclusive representative of the Point S brand in Turkey.
Tire Review Staff

on

Point S has signed a master franchise agreement with Tatko Group.

Tatko now becomes the exclusive representative of the Point S brand in Turkey and will be in charge of the development and the management of the Point S network in the country.

Tatko Group already manages several tire dealer networks under the names Lastik Park, Lastik VS or HerLastik with over 750 locations all over Turkey.

With the Point S brand, Tatko Group says it wants to complete its coverage and retail concepts offering, diversify its offering with fast-fit services and benefit from the support of a global player in the automotive industry.

The Point S network will be developed and managed by a specially-dedicated team in Tatko’s organization. It will be considered as a stand-alone business unit, even though it will benefit from some of the synergies within the Group, Tatko says. The plan foresees the opening of at least 20 Point S locations in 2021 and over 200 at mid-term.

on

