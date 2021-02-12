Connect with us

People

Podium Appoints New CPO and EVP of Engineering

Tire Review Staff

on

Podium, a customer messaging platform, has appointed John Foreman as chief product officer and Tim Milliron as executive vice president of engineering.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Foreman joins Podium from his most recent post as the chief product officer at Mailchimp, where he started in 2011 as the chief data scientist, working his way up until he was guiding all product strategy and operations. His background includes authoring a book on demystifying data processes along with analytics work for large businesses (Coke, Royal Caribbean, Intercontinental Hotels) and the government (DoD, IRS, DHS).

Tim Milliron joins Podium from his most recent role as vice president of engineering at TripActions, where he led development at three international sites and helped drive product strategy and direction. With a background that includes key positions at some of Silicon Valley’s most innovative companies, Milliron was executive vice president of product development at Lytro and continued leading multi-site engineering teams at Google following its 2018 acquisition of Lytro. Before that, he held engineering and product leadership positions at Twilio and worked for over a decade at Pixar as a technical director and director of engineering. He graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

These new additions follow the introduction of Gyre Renwick as Podium’s new chief revenue officer in June 2020. Renwick joined the company following long stints at Lyft as vice president of Lyft Business, and Google, as head of industry for healthcare.

Advertisement

Podium has also appointed several other executives in recent months, including:

  • Hally Pinaud, head of product marketing, former head of product marketing at Gainsight
  • Omar Nagji, senior vice president of strategic sales, former vice president of enterprise at Alto Pharmacy
  • Tasha Bishop, executive vice president of customer success, former vice president of customer success at Smartsheet

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Bridgestone Names New President of Retail Operations

People: Cooper Tire Adds New Member to Board of Directors

People: CEAT Specialty Tires Names New President

People: OTAA Recognizes Retirement of Continental’s Ed McMahon

Advertisement

on

Podium Appoints New CPO and EVP of Engineering

on

Founder of Pete's Road Service Passes Away

on

Former TBC Corp. President Larry Day Passes Away

on

OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Business Operations: Are You a Leader if No One Follows You?

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Commercial Tires: TBC Brands Launches Medium Radial Truck Tire Brand

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Contact: Brian Phone: 800-445-8846
133 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 2800, Atlanta GA 30303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Riccardo-Bridgestone-1 Riccardo-Bridgestone-1

People

Up Close with Bridgestone’s Riccardo Cichi
Marko-Ibrahim_Bridgestone Marko-Ibrahim_Bridgestone

People

Bridgestone Names New President of Retail Operations
George-DD-Dave-OOTA George-DD-Dave-OOTA

People

OTAA Bids Farewell to Long-Serving Board Members

Former TBC Corp. President Larry Day Passes Away
Connect