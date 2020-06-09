Podcast: The New Ball Game of Tire Manufacturing Amid COVID-19

As manufacturers start to ramp up production, changes have been made in factories worldwide just to keep workers safe amid the coronavirus . So what’s that like? How have factories changed?

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we speak with Nokian Tyres, a rather new tire manufacturer on North American soil, to see what it was like to shut down its plant, which opened late last year, and how it’s setting new safety benchmarks and building up to the capacity it was producing at pre-COVID-19. Wes Boling, marketing communications manager for Nokian, delves into the following:

How Nokian shut down its production due to the coronavirus;

What the company is doing to ramp up production amid new safety standards;

How COVID-19 has affected the Dayton factory’s ramp-up to reach full capacity;

Ways Nokian is serving dealers amid the tough economic times;

And what Nokian has in store for dealers throughout this year.

Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, YouTube and Spreaker.