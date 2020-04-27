Podcast: Creating Your Mobile Tire Service Unit

In this week’s episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review , we talk to Todd Ford, owner of Custom Upfits, a company based in Sacramento, California, that specializes in building mobile repair units for the tire, wheel and auto body industries.

In the tire industry, mobile tire service and install units—whether they’re vans or trucks—have risen in popularity. Increasingly, tire dealerships are adding mobile install and repair units to their list of services to better cater to their customers’ busy lifestyles. And especially now—with shelter in place and lockdown orders in effect due to the coronavirus—tire dealers everywhere are adding services to have the upper hand in convenience over their competition.

In this podcast, Todd explains why he thinks we’re just at the beginning of the mobile service revolution, what you need to consider if your tire shop is investing in a mobile service unit and a step-by-step guide into how his business customizes mobile service vans to fit each shop’s brand.

