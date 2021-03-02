Connect with us
Podcast: Capitalizing on Virtual Communication with K&M Tire

In this episode, we talk with Dave Miller, director of marketing for K&M Tire, about the company’s adaptability during the pandemic and how it executed its first-ever virtual trade show.
We’re almost a year into the pandemic, and as a result, industry events like trade shows have been forced to go virtual. For many, there’s also been a change in the way they’re communicating with vendors and customers and serving their needs. One company in the industry that has experienced this is K&M Tire.

As a tire distributor, K&M works with both tire manufacturers and dealers with a mission to serve dealers’ needs. In this episode, we talk with Dave Miller, director of marketing for K&M Tire, about the company’s adaptability during the pandemic and how it executed its first-ever virtual trade show. Dave speaks about:

  • Changes in communication K&M experienced as a result of the pandemic [2:20 audio, 1:20 video]
  • Planning K&M’s first-ever virtual trade show [4:31 audio, 3:20 video]
  • How K&M rose to the occasion in a changing pandemic environment [10:38 audio, 9:56 video]
  • How the pandemic has affected the tire industry [13:24 audio, 12:38 video]
  • K&M’s dealer-first approach to doing business [15:20 audio, 13:45 video]
  • Ways K&M stuck to its motto of continuous improvement in a difficult year [16:30 audio, 15:37 video]

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker

