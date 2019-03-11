News/Cold Weather Tape Adhesive Wheel Weights
March 11, 2019

Plombco Adds New Feature to StickPro Wheel Weights

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tech Minute: Replace The Whole CV Axle, Not Just The Boot

Maxam MS302 Approved by Catepillar as New OEM Tire Option

Wegmann Automotive to Discontinue Certain Products April 1

Plombco Adds New Feature to StickPro Wheel Weights

Certain Types of Sailun Tires Recalled

AME International Introduces Programmable Cordless Torque Gun Series

Tire Dealers: See If Your Business is Eligible for this New Tax Deduction

Yokohama Tire Names Stan Chandgie New VP of Consumer Sales

Tire Talent Launches Free Industry Job Site

Goodyear Cuts Jobs at Danville Plant

plombco wheel weights

Cold weather wheel weights are well suited for any vehicle and offer exceptional adherence in cold temperatures.

To better help technicians easily differentiate between cold weather and standard wheel weights, Plombco’s StickPro adhesive weights now feature a blue snowflake pattern.

This rolling change will be effective for the upcoming months, until all series change is completed, Plombco, a Wegmann Automotive company, said.

The new cold weather adhesive liner will now feature a blue snowflake pattern, Plombco said. The liner change is strictly an aesthetic upgrade that will allow technicians to easily identify cold weather adhesive wheel weights faster.

For more information or questions, email [email protected]

Show Full Article