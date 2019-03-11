Plombco Adds New Feature to StickPro Wheel Weights

Cold weather wheel weights are well suited for any vehicle and offer exceptional adherence in cold temperatures.

To better help technicians easily differentiate between cold weather and standard wheel weights, Plombco’s StickPro adhesive weights now feature a blue snowflake pattern.

This rolling change will be effective for the upcoming months, until all series change is completed, Plombco, a Wegmann Automotive company, said.

The new cold weather adhesive liner will now feature a blue snowflake pattern, Plombco said. The liner change is strictly an aesthetic upgrade that will allow technicians to easily identify cold weather adhesive wheel weights faster.

For more information or questions, email [email protected]