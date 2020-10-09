Connect with us
Plaza Tire Service Opens New Store in Kirkwood, MO

This is the company's 15th location in the greater St. Louis area.
Tire Review Staff

Plaza Tire Service, a 2020 Tire Review Top Shop Finalist, recently opened a new location in Kirkwood, Mo.

This is the company’s 15th location in the greater St. Louis area. Other Plaza Tire Service stores are located throughout Missouri and in Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Northern Arkansas.

The new store is situated at 915 South Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. Encompassing approximately 6,400 sq. ft., the facility features eight service bays. After razing a previous structure on the property, the company says the new Kirkwood location was built from the ground up, incorporating the Plaza Tire Service styling with green and red trim.

While Plaza Tire Service offers a variety of vehicle maintenance and repair services, its core business is tires. The Kirkwood store is stocked with approximately 2,000 tires. Inventory is continuously replenished through the company’s warehouse and distribution center in Cape Girardeau, Mo., the company says

Weekday hours for the new Kirkwood location are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the store is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

