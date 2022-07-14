Pirelli Supports United Nations Fund Dedicated to Road Safety

Pirelli says it stands beside the United Nations Road Safety Fund in its commitment to road safety at the global level. A member and supporter since 2018, Pirelli reaffirmed its commitment during the Fund Pledging Event organized in New York by the UNRSF, to which Pirelli has donated $800,000 over the years, to support global road safety initiatives.

Click Here to Read More

The vision of the UNRSF is to build a world where roads are safe for every road user, everywhere. Pirelli says safety is one of the pillars of the company’s sustainable development. One example is the sensor-fitted Cyber Tire that is designed to transmit information in real-time to improve the performance of the product itself and contribute to driving safety.

In addition, with the aim of combining better performance linked to driving safety and low environmental impact, Pirelli has adopted its “Eco-safety” approach which is able to exploit innovation in materials and employ virtualization instruments throughout the entire development process, the company says. This approach underpins our efforts to have over 90% of our new products in either Class A or B according to EU tire labeling criteria for wet braking and at the same time 70% in class A and B for rolling resistance by 2025.