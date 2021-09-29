Connect with us

Pirelli Launches New Tire for Classic Mini Collectors

For all the different versions of the classic Mini, Pirelli has recreated the Cinturato CN54 in 145/70 R12 size, which was originally launched in 1972.

Danielle Hess

A new Pirelli Collezione tire is available for owners of the Mini. Pirelli Collezione is a family of tires designed for the world’s most iconic cars built between 1950 and 1980, which unite vintage looks and modern technology, the company said.

For all the different versions of the classic Mini (including the cars built under license by Innocenti), Pirelli has recreated the Cinturato CN54 in 145/70 R12 size, which was originally launched in 1972, the company said. This is a radial tire with a tread pattern design and sidewall that is similar to the original but now with modern technology. In particular, the tire includes the latest compounds to offer increased grip and road holding on wet surfaces, for improved reliability and control without compromising the original style, Pirelli said.

During the development of this tire, Pirelli’s engineers worked with the same parameters that the original vehicle designers used, to complement the suspension and chassis settings of the Mini back when it was new by referring back to original materials and tire designs housed in the Pirelli Foundation archives in Milan, the company said.

Pirelli started the design of a Cinturato tire for the Mini, with a tread pattern named 367F, back in 1964. One year later, the Mini’s success reached Italy and Innocenti obtained a license to produce the cars in its Lambrate factory near Milan, with production continuing until 1975. In 1976, Pirelli developed tires for the Mini 90 in 145/70 SR12 size and Mini 120 in 155/70 SR12 size. In the 1980s, Pirelli made the P3 for city cars – which equipped the entire Mini family including the Red Flame, Check Mate, Studio 2 and Piccadilly special editions. Mini was reborn in 2000 under BMW’s wing, and Pirelli homologated the [email protected] run flat tire for the new car: a product that was able to drive for 90 miles at a maximum speed of 50 mph even when completely flat, Pirelli said.

