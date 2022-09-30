Pirelli Achieves Growth in its Sustainability Score

In the 2021/2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, Pirelli‘s sustainability score rose to 85 points, eight more than last year.

Pirelli says it obtained top scores in many management areas, including governance and due diligence in the field of ​​human rights, management of natural resources and reduction of CO2 emissions.

The results, including the analysis of the more than 13,000 companies assessed, in the 2022 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, will be made available by S&P Global on October 21, 2022, together with the average score for each sector. The update of the composition of the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices will then be communicated by S&P Global on December 9, 2022.