Pirelli Reopens Georgia Plant

Click Here to Read More

Currently, the plant is running at 60% capacity and will gradually ramp up production to meet both OE and replacement demand.

Pirelli said the plant, which manufactures specialty tires, has been sanitized, and the company is following local and federal safety protocols as well as implementing procedures learned from the opening of its plants in China and in Europe. The company said it continues to monitor the situation and will implement additional measures as the situation evolves.

Pirelli’s plant in Milan also reopened this week and will gradually ramp up production following security measures, the company says. It continues to monitor the situation throughout Europe.