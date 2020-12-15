Connect with us
Pirelli-Test-Driver-Hannah-Grisham

People

Pirelli Adds Race Car Driver to Support R&D, Testing Team

Hannah Grisham's task will be to support the R&D and testing team in the development and evaluation of all Pirelli tires destined for the North American market, from replacement to OE products.
Tire Review Staff

Pirelli North America has added Hannah Grisham, a 20-year-old race car driver from Glendora, California, as a new test driver.

Her task will be to support the R&D and testing team in the development and evaluation of all Pirelli tires destined for the North American market, from replacement to OE products.

Grisham started racing at the age of 6 and, by the age of 15, moved to the karting top racing, winning two national championships.

Grisham is the second female to win the IKF Lake Speed Achievement of Excellence in Karting award and has earned the So-Cal Sprinters Driver of the Year and High Point Eagle awards. More lately, Grisham was a test driver for a Formula 2000 team and tested Formula 3 vehicles.

Grisham will be trained at Pirelli’s HQ in Milan, and in the company’s proving ground in Vizzola, Italy, where she will learn all the testing methodologies developed by Pirelli in order to properly evaluate tire behavior, Pirelli says.

After training in Europe, Grisham will serve as Pirelli’s North American tire testing driver. As part of the testing team, she will follow subjective and objective tire tests.

