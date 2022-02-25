Pirelli announced it has specially developed P Zero tires for the new Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Italian brand’s first mass-produced electric vehicle. The P Zero has been chosen as original equipment for the various versions of the Tonale: hybrid, plug-in hybrid Q4 and diesel, Pirelli says.

Pirelli says the P Zeros for the new Alfa Romeo Tonale were developed to emphasize the car’s sporty traits and safe performance on both dry and wet asphalt. The tire’s creation entailed cooperation between the teams of the two Milanese brands, beginning with the concept for the first Tonale shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019.

Pirelli says this latest collaboration with Alfa Romeo represents a new chapter in a longstanding bond between the two companies, a bond that began roughly one century ago with the advent of the car and the first racing competitions.