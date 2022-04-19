Connect with us
Pirelli ‘P Zero Elect’ Selected as OE for the Electric BMW iX

Christian Hinton

on

Pirelli says it will supply its P Zero Elect tires as original equipment to the new BMW iX – a 100% electric SUV. Pirelli says P Zero Elect tires are available for the BMW iX xDrive50 version in 255/50R21 109Y XL and 275/40R22 107Y XL sizes, with the latter size also available for the sportier M60 version. All of these tires are marked with a star on the side to indicate that they have been specially developed for BMW as part of Pirelli’s “perfect fit” philosophy.

Pirelli says its presence in original equipment for the latest generation of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles is growing thanks to this latest selection. Pirelli says these products are created from the beginning to enhance the individual characteristics of electric cars, as denoted by the “Elect” marking on the sidewall of the tire itself.

