Pirelli ‘P Zero Elect’ Selected as OE for the Electric BMW iX

Pirelli says it will supply its P Zero Elect tires as original equipment to the new BMW iX – a 100% electric SUV. Pirelli says P Zero Elect tires are available for the BMW iX xDrive50 version in 255/50R21 109Y XL and 275/40R22 107Y XL sizes, with the latter size also available for the sportier M60 version. All of these tires are marked with a star on the side to indicate that they have been specially developed for BMW as part of Pirelli’s “perfect fit” philosophy.