Pirelli announced price increases in the United States for car and light truck tires. Taking effect Jan. 17, 2022, the increases will be up to 10%, varying by line and tire size. The increases are due to changing market conditions. Members of the Pirelli sales team will contact customers to provide more detailed information about the changes, the company said.
Pirelli Announces Price Increases for Car, Light Truck Tires
