Pirelli Develops Tires for Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

New Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires have been specifically developed for the latest Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT as original equipment, the company said. The summer tires have been designed both for track and road driving, using a compound directly derived from Pirelli’s experience in motorsport, following the Italian tiremaker’s “perfect fit” strategy, Pirelli said.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is equipped with P Zero Corsa tires in 285/35ZR22 XL (106 Y) size at the front and 315/30ZR22 XL (107 Y) size on the rear with the marking “NO,” which identifies the dedicated tires developed for Porsche.

Pirelli said the structure and compound of the tread pattern delivers handling in all driving conditions as well as traction and braking on both wet and dry surfaces. Thanks to the dual-compound and asymmetric design of the tread pattern, the tire provides a balance between speed and grip, as well as strong resistance to the high energy loads generated by the strong performance of the cars to which these tires are fitted, Pirelli says.

The P Zero Corssa comes in more than 30 sizes between 19 and 22 in., all marked with symbols denoting prestigious car manufacturers in the world, to signify the relationship between the car and the tire fitted to it, Pirelli says. To improve internal acoustic comfort, some sizes of the P Zero Corsa are available with Pirelli’s noise-canceling system (PNCS). This consists of a sound-deadening material within the actual tire that soaks up air vibrations and so reduces road noise, the company said.

