Pirelli Designs Custom Variation of P Zero UHP Tire for BMW M8

Pirelli and the BMW Group continue in their cooperation with the most recent project being the custom-made variations of Pirelli’s ultra-high-performance P Zero tire for the new BMW M8.

Applying Pirelli’s Perfect Fit philosophy, a unique version of the P Zero was tailored to the specific driving characteristics of the BMW M8, Pirelli says. It is precisely tuned to the chassis and characteristics of the M8 variants, which the BMW Group offers as a coupé and a convertible. The new BMW homologated tires, marked accordingly on the sidewall, have the following dimensions: P Zero 275/35 ZR 20 (front axle) and P Zero 285/35 ZR 20 (rear axle).

Compared to the original P Zero, the variant specified for BMW delivers better performance in terms of lap time, dry handling, wet handling, consistency, braking performance, straight hydroplaning, lateral hydroplaning, weight, comfort, noise and mileage, Pirelli says. By doing so, the custom-made P Zero significantly contributes to the BMW M8’s ability to perform to its full potential.

In order to adapt the P Zero’s performance characteristics to the driving characteristics of BMW vehicles, Pirelli engineers modified the tread pattern of the tire, among other things, in order to optimize the noise level while rolling. This also results in an even stronger grip and excellent wet performance, the company says. To achieve the best possible balance between the front and rear axles of the vehicle, the engineers used different layer constructions in the carcasses for the front and rear tires. The front tire has a symmetrical carcass structure, while the rear tires have an asymmetrical structure.