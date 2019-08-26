News/Pirelli
August 26, 2019

Pirelli P Zero Named Best Performance Tire by Evo Magazine

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Pirelli-P-Zero

During its summer tire test, Evo Magazine compared the leading performance tires currently on sale, pitting Pirelli‘s P Zero against seven other tires from established tire manufacturers in a series of probing challenges.

These tests were designed to assess key aspects such as handling, acceleration and braking under a variety of different circumstances, both in the wet and the dry. The test included both objective measurements – with tire performance measured in a controlled environment – as well as subjective assessments, where a variety of experienced Evo road testers drove on the tires to evaluate driver feedback and feel how they interacted with the car and surface, Pirelli said.

“Scoring no fewer than six top results, the Pirelli was especially impressive in the wet and by far the most impressive tire subjectively,” wrote Evo. “It set fastest laps in the wet and the dry and you could feel the grip.”

The Evo tire test was carried out with the latest 18-in. P Zero, one of the most popular measurements in Pirelli’s performance range, according to the company. Pirelli P Zero sizes start in 18-in. size and go all the way up to 22 in..

