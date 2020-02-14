Pirelli Names New North American CEO

Click Here to Read More

With his North American experience in the automotive industry and aftermarket, having held senior roles in the Alliance (Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi) and FCA Group (Magneti Marelli), Pirelli says Berardi will be tasked with strengthening the business’ command of the market and its development and executing the strategies and commercial policies best suited to consolidating the company’s leadership in the premium and prestige segments.

In addition, he will continue the process of integrating the original equipment and replacement channels, as well enhancing relationships with strategic clients.

Marco Crola will take the role of chairman North America.