Pirelli To Invest $15M into R&D Hub at Mexico Facility

Pirelli has announced an investment of $15 million over a period of two years for the construction of an advanced technology and digitalization hub for tire production at its factory in Silao, Mexico.

The heart of the investment will be the creation of the Italian company’s first R&D Center in Mexico, which will incorporate tire production technologies designed for future mobility, such as electric, sustainable, and connected, the company says.

According to Pirelli, the Silao R&D center will help increase its technological and industrial competitiveness throughout the North American region and enhance the Italian company’s ability to serve and support premium brands, primarily in the US.

Inaugurated in 2012, the Pirelli plant is located in the state of Guanajuato, one of the country’s major logistics centers and one of Mexico’s key economic and technological reference points. With a production capacity dedicated to the local market and North America, the plant today employs more than 2,800 employees, Pirelli says.